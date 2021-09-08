checkAd

The Virtual XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Looks to the Future by Exploring Real-World Data and Patient Experiences

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disease evolution, frontline therapies, clinical trials and immunotherapy, real-world data on patient experiences – these are some of the topics that will be discussed by the more than 40 experts presenting at the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL). The conference will occur virtually, 17-20 September 2021, and will explore the latest research and innovations in treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common type of adult leukemia.

"Although the conference will be virtual, we expect lively debates and Q&A sessions," said conference chair Tadeusz Robak, MD PhD. "In particular, we are excited to hear about the latest real-world data and patient experiences, and how advancements in the field are leading to a cure for CLL."

Presentations will be available on-demand starting 9 September. The full agenda can be found here.

The Young Investigator Meeting (YIM), scheduled for 13 September, is open to physicians or scientists presently in a residency, fellowship, or doctoral training program, or who have been in such a program in the last ten years, and offers the opportunity to network and learn about advancements and research in the field of CLL.

Registration for the full conference can be completed here. The Binet-Rai Medal Award ceremony on Saturday, 18 September will be presented honoring a recipient that has completed great achievements in CLL.

About Bio Ascend: 
Bio Ascend is an independent medical education company committed to supporting health care providers in their efforts to translate innovative science into clinical practice. The Bio Ascend team has deep oncology and hematology expertise with a proven ability to distill complex scientific ideas into their essential components as well as extensive experience in planning, executing, and assessing meaningful education for clinicians.

About iwCLL
The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) is a biennial meeting focused solely on advancing the understanding and treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and related lymphoproliferative disorders. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is now the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing state-of-the-art and emerging concepts – from laboratory-based research to the clinic – in the pathobiology and treatment of these blood cancers. The biennial meeting is intended to provide a forum that promotes the exchange of information and encourages collaboration among international leaders and scientists interested in CLL and lymphoproliferative disorders in one location for four days every other year.




