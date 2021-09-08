checkAd

IronNet to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, today announced that General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Founder and co-Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow morning – Thursday, Sept. 9 – to celebrate the company’s recent exchange listing following the completion of its business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. on August 26, 2021.

“IronNet’s participation in the New York Stock Exchange bell ringing ceremony marks another milestone for our company and its ongoing mission to help organizations better defend themselves against cyberattacks,” said Alexander. “I am honored to represent our entire team of brilliant, customer-focused employees who drive IronNet’s sustained success through their steadfast commitment to transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense. This ceremony exemplifies not only how far we’ve come as a company, but also how much farther we intend to go.”

Since its founding in 2014, IronNet has spearheaded a unique approach to cybersecurity through its best-in-class behavioral analytics-based network detection and response (NDR) capabilities and an operational model built on real-time, anonymized attack information and intelligence sharing. The Collective Defense model unifies organizations as a community of defenders to combat escalating cyberattacks by increasing visibility into the threat landscape with a radar-like picture of attack events as they are developing. This approach represents a dramatically different way to address the needs of the cybersecurity market, which is expected to reach $40 billion by 2024.

In addition to television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will livestream the Opening Bell ceremony on its website. The bell ringing is scheduled for 9:26 - 9:30 a.m. EST. A video of the ceremony will also be archived on that same page following the livestream.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a high number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. For more information about IronNet, visit IronNet.com

