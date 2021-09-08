GBT and Sickle Cell Disease Association of America to Host 10th Annual Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapeutics Conference

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to deliver keynote

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BALTIMORE, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc. (SCDAA) will host the 10th Annual Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapeutics Conference on Wednesday, September 15th. The virtual conference, which takes place during National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the SCD Therapeutics Conference website and the Facebook page of Sickle Cell Warriors, an SCD community organization.



Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will deliver the keynote address. A former policy official who played a key role in guiding the Affordable Care Act (ACA) through passage and implementation, Ms. Brooks-LaSure has decades of experience in the federal government, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

“Progress in the treatment of sickle cell disease in recent years has provided hope and optimism for the future. But significant gaps in access to high quality care and other barriers continue to plague this community,” said Kim Smith-Whitley, M.D., executive vice president and head of research and development at GBT. “With this annual meeting now in its 10th year, GBT is pleased to once again partner with the SCDAA and Sickle Cell Warriors to make this year’s conference possible – especially given the dramatic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people affected by SCD. We are inspired to convene such a diverse, passionate group of researchers, clinicians, patients, advocacy leaders, policy makers, industry representatives and others to address the complex challenges this community faces.”

The event will also feature sessions on a variety of critical topics, including the impact of the novel COVID-19 vaccines and the experiences of the SCD community with these vaccines. The program will include panel discussions featuring leading physicians from around the world, patients, advocates, and policy makers, as well as updates from GBT’s 2021 Access to Excellent Care for Sickle Cell Patients (ACCEL) Grant recipients, who are focused on delivering high-quality healthcare to people living with SCD.