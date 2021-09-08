checkAd

Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that the Company will build a fourth commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility, to be located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

With the pace of deployment of new battery mega-factories far exceeding initial expectations, Li-Cycle will construct an additional fourth Spoke in North America (“Spoke 4”). The Company previously had a base case plan for three North American Spokes (the Kingston, Ontario and Rochester, New York Spoke facilities are commercially operational; the Gilbert, Arizona Spoke facility is in advanced execution stages).

The southeastern United States is emerging as a critical region for the lithium-ion battery supply chain, as battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs establish operations in the region, which will lead to the generation of significant quantities of battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries available for recycling. Univar Solutions Inc. will be an anchor battery feed supply customer for the new facility, following on Li-Cycle’s previously announced on-site partnership with Univar Solutions to provide waste management solutions for electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

When completed, Li-Cycle’s Spoke 4 facility will have an initial capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes of battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year, bringing Li-Cycle’s total North American recycling capacity to 25,000 tonnes per year. The Tuscaloosa site is also being developed to accommodate a future, second 5,000 tonne processing line, which would increase capacity at the Tuscaloosa site to 10,000 tonnes per year, and Li-Cycle’s total North American recycling capacity to 30,000 tonnes per year. As Li-Cycle continues to build upon its position as a leading lithium-ion battery recycler and resource recovery company, the Alabama Spoke is projected to commence operations by mid-2022 and is expected to create an initial 30+ new jobs.

The execution of Spoke 4 is strongly supported by a range of local stakeholders, including but not limited to:

  • Univar Solutions and their existing automotive customer base;
  • The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA);
  • The State of Alabama, including the Alabama Department of Commerce; and
  • The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority.

"Our new facility in Alabama positions us well to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion battery recycling,” said Tim Johnston, Co-founder, and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle. “Originally, we had planned on rolling out three commercial Spoke facilities in North America over the next five years, with a total recycling capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year. However, demand for lithium-ion battery recycling has continued to outperform our forecasts and we are now forecasting total recycling capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year. This facility is essential in filling a recycling gap in the southeastern United States. Like our Arizona Spoke, we expect the new facility to have the capability to process entire vehicle battery packs, without dismantling.”

02.09.21Li-Cycle Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
24.08.21Li-Cycle Welcomes Lithium Industry Veterans to Board of Advisors
