checkAd

Cenovus announces Atlantic assets restructuring plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 23:16  |  56   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has entered into agreements with its partners in the Atlantic region to restructure its working interests in the Terra Nova and White Rose projects, providing improved economics for the company’s regional portfolio.

These agreements will increase Cenovus’s working interest in Terra Nova and, if a decision is taken to restart West White Rose, reduce the company’s working interest in the White Rose field.

Cenovus’s working interest in Terra Nova will be 34%, up from 13%. The company will receive $78 million from the exiting partners as a contribution towards future Terra Nova asset retirement obligations. The Terra Nova asset life extension project will proceed, extending the life of the field to 2033. Production is expected to resume before the end of 2022, with gross production expected to reach approximately 29,000 barrels per day in 2023. Including funding from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the net to Cenovus outlay to restart Terra Nova is expected to be approximately $60 million to first oil.

“Sanctioning the Terra Nova asset life extension provides a superior value proposition for our shareholders compared with the alternative of abandoning and decommissioning the project,” said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “While we are still evaluating whether to proceed with West White Rose, the capital risk in our portfolio will be reduced if we decide to move forward.”

Cenovus and Suncor, as part of the restructuring, have entered into an agreement whereby Cenovus will decrease its working interest in the White Rose field and satellite extensions while Suncor will take a larger stake, contingent upon approval of the West White Rose project restarting. Cenovus would reduce its stake in the original field to 60% from 72.5% and to 56.375% from 68.875% in the satellite extensions. Cenovus and its partners continue to evaluate their options on the West White Rose Project, with a decision to be made by mid-2022.

Cenovus continues to progress swiftly towards its $10 billion net debt target, which it expects to achieve later this year. At that point the company expects to begin allocating some of its free funds flow toward enhancing shareholder returns.

Advisory
Presentation Basis
Production volumes are presented on a before royalties basis, unless otherwise stated.

Non-GAAP Measures and Additional Subtotals

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cenovus announces Atlantic assets restructuring plan CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has entered into agreements with its partners in the Atlantic region to restructure its working interests in the Terra Nova and White Rose projects, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in ...
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 9,200,000 Shares of Common Stock
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...