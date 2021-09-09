checkAd

Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan

CICERO, Ill., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced that Jason Bonfigt, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, informed the Board of Directors of his intent to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Bonfigt’s resignation is not related to the Company's operations, policies or practices, including its controls or financial-related matters.

Mr. Bonfigt joined Broadwind in 2008 and has served as Chief Financial Officer since July 2017. Mr. Bonfigt will continue in his current role through October 1, 2021, after which Eric Blashford, President and CEO, will also assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. In conjunction with this transition, Thomas Ciccone has been promoted to Vice President, effective September 6, 2021, and Principal Accounting Officer of Broadwind, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Ciccone has held various corporate positions within Broadwind during the past 13 years, most recently serving as Corporate Controller and Assistant Treasurer since 2017.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jason for his many contributions to our long-term growth and development during these last 13 years,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO. “We wish him well as he enters this next chapter of his career.”

“Tom Ciccone is an experienced, valued member of our finance leadership team,” continued Blashford. “In his new role as our Principal Accounting Officer, Tom will lead our external reporting, treasury and corporate finance functions, as we continue to build a best-in-class precision manufacturing company uniquely equipped to lead the ongoing clean energy transition. Our team is energized, focused and well-positioned to capitalize on both new and existing organic and inorganic opportunities across wind, solar and next generation technologies that accelerate the shift toward net-zero emissions.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events—as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements.

