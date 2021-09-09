checkAd

Silo Wellness Announces Filing of Subsidiary Interim Financial Statements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 00:00  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or the “Company”) (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), announces that further to a continuous disclosure review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is filing the interim financial statements of FlyOverture Equity, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for the three month period ended January 31, 2021.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS 
Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly-traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FRA: CK70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray. 

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.marley.one.  

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com

For further information, please contact:

Silo Wellness Media Relations:
hello@trailblaze.co

Silo Wellness Investor Relations:
(778) 383-6740
ir@silowellness.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”  (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian  securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking  statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news  release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs,  plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always  using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not  anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or  variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or  “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical  fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements  relate, among other things, to the business plans of Silo Wellness. Forward-looking statements are  necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered  reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may  cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by  such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and  future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information  contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking  statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as  required by law. 

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES  PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS  RELEASE. 





