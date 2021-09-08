Poda Receives Purchase Order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it

has received an order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods (the "Purchase

Order").



The customer is currently finalizing the packaging designs and equipment, and it

is anticipated that the inventory will be used for initial launches of the Poda

products into the European market in Q4 2021. In conjunction with the Purchase

Order, 2,000 units of Poda's flagship Beyond Burn(TM) Heating Devices have also

been ordered.





Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "The Poda team has spent the last six yearsdeveloping what I believe is the best heat-not-burn product ever made, and weare now rapidly moving forward with the global commercialization of ourproducts. This Purchase Order represents the first large sale of Poda's BeyondBurn(TM) products and is a tremendous milestone for us. The 500,000 BeyondBurn(TM) Poda Pods for this Purchase Order have already been produced using ourpilot production facility and will be delivered to the customer in the comingweeks. We currently have the capacity to produce up to 400,000 Beyond Burn(TM)Poda Pods per month, giving us the ability to supply products to the customer onan ongoing basis. Importantly, we are currently making significant investmentstowards major increases in our production capacities, and we look forward togreatly increased sales volumes of our products as our large-scale productioncapacities (anticipated to initially be capable of producing over 10,000,000Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods per month) are brought online in the coming months.Based on demand, these capacity increases should allow Poda to generatesubstantial revenues from the global sales of our innovative and proprietaryproducts."On Behalf of the Board,Ryan SelbyCEO, Director, and Chairman of the BoardPoda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)investors@podalifestyle.comhttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283849-1&h=1979084953&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.podalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.comABOUT PODA LIFESTYLEPoda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization ofheat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce therisks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed apatented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, whichare both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of theCompany's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices