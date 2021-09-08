checkAd

Poda Receives Purchase Order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.09.2021, 00:15  |   |   |   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it
has received an order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods (the "Purchase
Order").

The customer is currently finalizing the packaging designs and equipment, and it
is anticipated that the inventory will be used for initial launches of the Poda
products into the European market in Q4 2021. In conjunction with the Purchase
Order, 2,000 units of Poda's flagship Beyond Burn(TM) Heating Devices have also
been ordered.

Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "The Poda team has spent the last six years
developing what I believe is the best heat-not-burn product ever made, and we
are now rapidly moving forward with the global commercialization of our
products. This Purchase Order represents the first large sale of Poda's Beyond
Burn(TM) products and is a tremendous milestone for us. The 500,000 Beyond
Burn(TM) Poda Pods for this Purchase Order have already been produced using our
pilot production facility and will be delivered to the customer in the coming
weeks. We currently have the capacity to produce up to 400,000 Beyond Burn(TM)
Poda Pods per month, giving us the ability to supply products to the customer on
an ongoing basis. Importantly, we are currently making significant investments
towards major increases in our production capacities, and we look forward to
greatly increased sales volumes of our products as our large-scale production
capacities (anticipated to initially be capable of producing over 10,000,000
Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods per month) are brought online in the coming months.
Based on demand, these capacity increases should allow Poda to generate
substantial revenues from the global sales of our innovative and proprietary
products."

On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283849-1&h=1979084953&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of
heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the
risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a
patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which
are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the
Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Poda Receives Purchase Order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has received an order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods (the "Purchase Order"). The customer is currently finalizing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Softwaregetriebene Transformation wird für Automobilhersteller im nächsten Jahrzehnt zum ...
Shopmacher Möbelstudie 2021: Deutsche Möbelhändler und -hersteller fremdeln noch immer mit dem E-Commerce (FOTO)
Mendix stärkt und erweitert eigene KI- und Machine Learning-Features und führt ...
The Glen Grant® kündigt die Veröffentlichung der Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary ...
OpenSynergy Works with Google and Qualcomm to Deliver Virtualized Android Automotive OS Reference ...
Ambitionierte Ziele - konkrete Maßnahmen: Zurich stellt Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vor (FOTO)
ACCURE erhält Series A-Investition von 8 Millionen US-Dollar, um den Markt für ...
OpenSynergy arbeitet mit Google und Qualcomm an der Bereitstellung einer ...
Ossia's(TM) Cota® Real Wireless Power System erhält europäische und britische ...
Campari Launches Fellini Forward, The New Campari Red Diaries Project Exploring The Creative Genius ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Mietmarkt in Ostdeutschland: Bis zu 17 Prozent Anstieg binnen eines Jahres im Berliner Umland
Softwaregetriebene Transformation wird für Automobilhersteller im nächsten Jahrzehnt zum ...
Hass im Netz: Facebook zahlte fünf Millionen Euro Strafe
RevBits erweitert seine Privileged Access Management Lösung um CI/CD Access Management
Titan Machinery mit plus 60 Prozent Umsatz in der Ukraine
Vollelektrisch von Flensburg an den Gardasee: EnBW eröffnet wegweisenden Schnellladepark für das Fernverkehrsnetz (FOTO)
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:00 UhrStudie: Pandemie erhöht Nachfrage bei Einfamilienhäusern
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
01:00 UhrPolitik: Weltärztepräsident verlangt höheren Druck auf Ungeimpfte
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
01:00 UhrBlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and New Zealand
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
00:57 UhrJapanese Prostate Cancer Imaging Study Completes Enrolment
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:57 UhrCamping World to Host Investor Conference on September 14
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:39 UhrChurchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:35 UhrIDEX Corporation Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:33 UhrAir Lease Corporation to Speak at Deutsche Bank Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:32 UhrTyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:30 UhrCreality Taking Part In The Space Robotics Project Press Conference
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen