Poda Receives Purchase Order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it
has received an order for 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods (the "Purchase
Order").
The customer is currently finalizing the packaging designs and equipment, and it
is anticipated that the inventory will be used for initial launches of the Poda
products into the European market in Q4 2021. In conjunction with the Purchase
Order, 2,000 units of Poda's flagship Beyond Burn(TM) Heating Devices have also
been ordered.
Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "The Poda team has spent the last six years
developing what I believe is the best heat-not-burn product ever made, and we
are now rapidly moving forward with the global commercialization of our
products. This Purchase Order represents the first large sale of Poda's Beyond
Burn(TM) products and is a tremendous milestone for us. The 500,000 Beyond
Burn(TM) Poda Pods for this Purchase Order have already been produced using our
pilot production facility and will be delivered to the customer in the coming
weeks. We currently have the capacity to produce up to 400,000 Beyond Burn(TM)
Poda Pods per month, giving us the ability to supply products to the customer on
an ongoing basis. Importantly, we are currently making significant investments
towards major increases in our production capacities, and we look forward to
greatly increased sales volumes of our products as our large-scale production
capacities (anticipated to initially be capable of producing over 10,000,000
Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods per month) are brought online in the coming months.
Based on demand, these capacity increases should allow Poda to generate
substantial revenues from the global sales of our innovative and proprietary
products."
On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283849-1&h=1979084953&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com
ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE
Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of
heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the
risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a
patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which
are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the
Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices
