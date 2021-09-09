checkAd

Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part of Jumbo Transaction

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it has successfully priced the company's first green bond. Net proceeds from the $2 billion green bond offering will be used to fund existing and future projects that enable Walmart to achieve its sustainability goals.

Over the next few years, Walmart intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the $2 billion offering toward a portfolio of Eligible Green Investments that meet certain eligibility criteria within the areas of renewable energy, high performance buildings, sustainable transport, zero waste and circular economy, water stewardship, and habitat restoration and conservation.

Walmart will issue a public report with information on allocation to and estimated impact of the Eligible Green Investments on an annual basis until an amount equal to the net proceeds of the green bond has been allocated. An outside consultant with recognized expertise in environmental, social and governance research and analysis has issued, and made publicly available, a second party opinion in respect of the alignment of eligibility criteria of the type described above with the Green Bond Principles, and the company’s external auditor EY will provide an assurance report on each allocation report.

The green bond is part of $7 billion of new senior unsecured notes that the company successfully priced across 5-, 7-, 10-, 20- and 30-year tranches.

Leading the green bond as active bookrunners were four nationally recognized minority- and women-owned firms including African-American and service-disabled veteran-owned AmeriVet Securities, Inc., women-owned C.L. King & Associates, Inc., Hispanic-owned Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and African American- and women-owned Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC. BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also served as active bookrunners on the green bond. BofA Securities, Inc. was the Green Structuring Agent, while Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

