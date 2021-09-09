checkAd

Camping World to Host Investor Conference on September 14

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 00:57  |  13   |   |   

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, will host its annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

As part of the Investor Conference, Marcus Lemonis, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will host a fireside chat and Q &A session from 5:00pm – 6:30pm MT.

The purpose of the fireside chat is to update and discuss the Company’s retail offerings, strategic goals and business initiatives with investors, advisors and analysts and offer a preview of the Electric World product offering.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials, if any, will be available at the start of the fireside chat and Q&A session in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Guests can also view the livestream and presentation materials, if any, at https://go.campingworld.com/investor-day/.

A replay of the event will be accessible on the Company’s website after the conclusion of the live discussion and will be available for 45 days following the event.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Camping World Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camping World to Host Investor Conference on September 14 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, will host its annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. As part of the Investor Conference, Marcus Lemonis, the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
BayCom Corp and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter ...
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.212 großartige Aktien, die ihre Dividende verdoppeln könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.08.21Good Sam Becomes Title Sponsor of ESPN Events’ Texas Kickoff and Vegas Kickoff Classic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Camping World Announces Aggressive Greenfield Market Expansion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Camping World Holdings Doubles its Regular Dividend Going Forward to $2.00 Per Share on Annualized Basis and Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Camping World Announces In-Person Investor Conference and Preview of First Electric World Location September 14-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten