BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and New Zealand

Solution combines the strengths of Telstra's cybersecurity expertise with BlueVoyant's industry-leading threat detection, response and remediation capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company, today announces its partnership with Telstra, Australia's largest telecommunications provider, to launch Telstra Cyber Detection and Response – Endpoint, a fully managed 24/7 service that detects and responds to cyber attacks at the endpoint, in Australia and New Zealand.

Telstra Cyber Detection and Response – Endpoint is a collaborative effort, bringing together Telstra's Managed Security Services with BlueVoyant's technology for the first time. The BlueVoyant platform, a cloud-based ingestion processing and analysis system, gives clients access to world-class threat alerting, mitigation and resolution. The service is complemented by the largest Australian-owned Professional Services arm in Telstra Purple, and represents further investment by Telstra in delivering an integrated security service for Australian organizations.

Designed for mid-large size organizations looking for superior cybersecurity expertise, Telstra Cyber Detection and Response – Endpoint delivers capabilities typically only available to very large organizations.

Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant, comments: "Hybrid working coupled with the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks means that every laptop, tablet and mobile phone is a target for an endpoint attack. Working together with Telstra, our managed service means that their clients can immediately access and protect their organizations' devices and data."

Key features of the new managed service include:

  • Threat Detection: Advanced endpoint software is used to expand enrichment and enhanced behavioral correlations and isolate advanced threats that evade existing security solutions.
  • Indicator Enrichment: Indicators of compromise associated with detections within the monitored environment are automatically extracted, scored and enriched, leveraging open source and proprietary threat intelligence tools.
  • Endpoint Response: A specific set of actions are taken post investigation i.e., quarantine, delete, whitelist, monitor or blacklist. If an advanced real-time investigation is needed, remote instruction response activities are also available.
  • Threat Hunt: The 'Advanced' service also includes proactively and iteratively searching events to detect and isolate advanced threats. It also enables remote hunt missions to search for signs of adversaries.

Cybersecurity in the Australian market is currently highly fragmented. Businesses are struggling with the complexity of multi-vendor solutions and sourcing the right skills to keep their businesses protected. Telstra, Microsoft, and CrowdStrike are strongly positioned to provide consolidated, flexible, intelligent cybersecurity solutions to the SMB and Enterprise markets.

