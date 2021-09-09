checkAd

Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment

Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Current Investee Diitalk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement dated September 3, 2021 (the “Agreement”) with Diitalk Communications Inc‎. (“Diitalk”) and PPK Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, wherein the parties have agreed to the Company acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of Diitalk (the “Proposed Investment”).

Diitalk, a corporation existing under the laws of British ‎Columbia, ‎is in the business of operating a rewards-based communication platform and the provision of services ‎in connection therewith, including, without limitation, VOIP calling, SMS messaging, analytics ‎engine, mobile apps and add engines. Additional information regarding Diitalk can be found at https://www.diitalk.com/. Diitalk’s revenue in 2019 and 2020 was $3,427 and $2,481, respectively.

On April 12, 2021, the Company completed a $150,000 convertible debt investment into Diitalk. Pursuant to the Agreement, Diitalk and PPK Acquisition Corp. will amalgamate with the amalgamating corporation (to be named Diitalk Communications Inc‎.) becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In consideration for amalgamating with PPK Acquisition Corp., the shareholders of Diitalk (other than dissenting shareholders) will receive an aggregate of up to 15,000,000 common shares of the Company, and the holders of convertible securities of Diitalk (namely, common share warrants) will receive warrants of the Company exercisable for an aggregate of (subject to an exchange ratio) approximately 616,724 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share. In addition, the Company has agreed to advance $50,000 to Diitalk as a refundable deposit within three days of execution of the Agreement. The securities of the Company to be issued in connection with the Proposed Investment shall be issued pursuant to the provisions of section 2.11(a) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

