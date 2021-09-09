XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred Shares

The Fund’s outstanding Preferred Shares are, and the purchased Preferred Shares will be, subject to notice of issuance, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “XFLTPRA.”

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle, has entered into a purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 400,000 shares of its 6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”) in a registered direct offering pursuant to the Trust’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Purchasers are purchasing Preferred Shares at the liquidation preference $25.00 per Preferred Share, resulting in proceeds (before expenses) of approximately $10 million for the Trust, plus accrued dividends from July 31, 2021 to but not including the date of delivery, which will be paid by Purchasers.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to invest in accordance with its investment objective and policies, to pay down outstanding borrowings under its credit facility and/or for general working capital purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about September 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering of Preferred Shares may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from: XA Investments, Attn: Investor Relations, 321 N. Clark, Suite 2430, Chicago, IL 60647, or by emailing info@xainvestments.com (telephone number 888-903-3358).

Investors may also obtain these documents free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Trust’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in April, 2016. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, fund management and administration. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.