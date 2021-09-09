checkAd

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 01:37  |  54   |   |   

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle, has entered into a purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 400,000 shares of its 6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”) in a registered direct offering pursuant to the Trust’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Purchasers are purchasing Preferred Shares at the liquidation preference $25.00 per Preferred Share, resulting in proceeds (before expenses) of approximately $10 million for the Trust, plus accrued dividends from July 31, 2021 to but not including the date of delivery, which will be paid by Purchasers.

The Fund’s outstanding Preferred Shares are, and the purchased Preferred Shares will be, subject to notice of issuance, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “XFLTPRA.”

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to invest in accordance with its investment objective and policies, to pay down outstanding borrowings under its credit facility and/or for general working capital purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about September 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering of Preferred Shares may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from: XA Investments, Attn: Investor Relations, 321 N. Clark, Suite 2430, Chicago, IL 60647, or by emailing info@xainvestments.com (telephone number 888-903-3358).

Investors may also obtain these documents free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Trust’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in April, 2016. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, fund management and administration. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

Seite 1 von 3
XAI OCTAGON FR/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred Shares XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter ...
ADNOC and Helmerich & Payne Form Strategic Alliance; Helmerich & Payne Makes Cornerstone Investment ...
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares its Monthly Common Shares Distribution of $0.073 per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Will Host Q2 2021 Quarterly Webinar on August 17, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten