East Ridge Drilling Intersects 254 Metres of 1.0g/t Gold and 1.1% Copper

East Ridge drill hole RC705 returned 254 metres of 1.0g/t gold and 1.1% copper from a depth of 718 metres, including 80 metres of 1.6g/t gold and 1.4% copper. This hole is located 100 metres above RC678 (previously reported) and confirms continuity over 300 metres vertically. The East Ridge zone mineralization is open to the east and at depth.

Drilling at East Ridge, which is located adjacent to the East Zone, is ongoing with 14 holes completed and six in progress. The follow up drilling is being completed on a nominal 100 metre by 100 metre grid to determine the dimensions and continuity of this important new zone of higher grade mineralization.

A step out exploration hole RC701, which was drilled 700 metres east of East Ridge, returned 206 metres grading 0.2g/t gold and 0.49% copper from 1,816 metres. The intercept is one of the deepest on the property and has extended the mineralized porphyry corridor beyond the limit of the East Ridge drilling. Exploration drilling will continue to evaluate this corridor to the east toward RC701.

Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial Metals, said, “The East Ridge drilling continues to yield excellent results. This near mine exploration continues to result in long intervals of copper-gold mineralization along with shorter higher grade intervals. Drillhole RC701, drilled 700 metres to the east of the East Ridge, returned a long interval of copper gold mineralization at depth and has confirmed that the Red Chris copper-gold mineralization continues further east.”

Red Chris - Significant results:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) RC701 1816 2022 206 0.2 0.49 and 1704 1754 50 0.23 0.53 RC705 718 972 254 1.0 1.1 including 764 946 182 1.3 1.3 including 852 932 80 1.6 1.4 RC709 788 954 166 0.4 0.49 including 894 948 54 0.89 0.96 including 902 932 30 1.1 1.1 RC718 820 1118 298 0.33 0.45 including 1062 1114 52 0.67 0.75

At the GJ Project, an initial program of two holes for 2,500 metres to test the depth potential of the Donnelly Zone which is part of a 10 kilometre porphyry corridor (Groat Stock) has been rescheduled from this month to next summer.