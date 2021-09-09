Cushman & Wakefield Japan Offers 3D Virtual Property Tours

Matterport’s AI driven visualization technology scans an existing space and reproduces it in digital form. This “digital twin” is a versatile asset within the commercial real estate industry, including in providing virtual tours of properties with detailed floor plans and a “dollhouse view”, which provides prospective buyers and tenants with a dimensionally accurate and immersive view into a space. According to Matterport, 3D virtual tours increase audience engagement by over 300% in comparison to 2D imagery. The technology helps in making better informed decisions by providing a multi-dimensional view of the venue, enabling more effective property inspection and marketing of assets.

TOKYO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushman & Wakefield Japan has introduced Matterport’s 3D virtualization tool to provide first-class property assessment and enhanced property marketing services. The use of this virtualization tool transpired from a global agreement that Cushman & Wakefield signed with Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) last year, which enabled the company to offer clients a turnkey solution to scan commercial properties in 3D across its footprint.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Leasing Management Services in Japan is offering the Matterport 3D virtual experience across all its retained properties. Using Matterport, the Project Management team is also now able to help clients monitor the progress of their projects and access the digital twin online from anywhere, and at any time regardless of property or audience location. Matterport is a true virtual solution and enables Cushman & Wakefield to provide property inspections that keep clients and professionals safe during this unprecedented pandemic, eliminating the need to be present in the space physically. Because of this, Cushman & Wakefield is also able to deliver additional benefits to clients such as reduced travel and fewer visits to a property, producing overall time and cost savings which will remain relevant beyond the pandemic.

Howard Xiao, Japan Country Manager at Matterport, commented: “Japan’s commercial real estate sector is one of the most competitive, so firms must constantly differentiate to win clients. Matterport's technology enables agents to achieve an edge through authentic, immersive and navigable 3D experiences. By leveraging Matterport's powerful technology and insights, Cushman & Wakefield is positioning itself at the forefront of the sector's ongoing transformation, which harnesses technology to drive deeper engagement, analysis and understanding of listings. Increasingly, clients are turning to Matterport to capture their real estate portfolios due to the significant add-on benefits realized. We are delighted to be selected by Cushman & Wakefield Japan for all of their Leasing Management mandates.”