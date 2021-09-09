checkAd

Power Integrations’ New SCALE-iFlex LT Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Improves EconoDUAL IGBT Module Performance by 20%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 02:05  |  18   |   |   

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced its new plug-and-play SCALE-iFlex LT dual gate-drivers. The new drivers improve the performance of multiple parallel EconoDUAL modules by 20%, allowing users to eliminate one of every six modules from power inverters and converter stacks. In addition to saving the cost of the driver and module, this reduces control complexity and costs related to modules, wiring, hardware, and heatsinking. SCALE-iFlex LT targets multiple applications in renewable energy generation and storage, and is particularly applicable to offshore wind turbines in the 3 to 5 MW range.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006165/en/

SCALE-iFlex LT plug-and-play gate driver improves IGBT module performance by 20%; targeting multiple applications in renewable energy generation and storage, and is particularly applicable to offshore wind turbines in the 3 to 5 MW range. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SCALE-iFlex LT plug-and-play gate driver improves IGBT module performance by 20%; targeting multiple applications in renewable energy generation and storage, and is particularly applicable to offshore wind turbines in the 3 to 5 MW range. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager at Power Integrations commented: “Dynamic and static current sharing is critical for robust operation of modules arranged in parallel. For the same power output, systems using SCALE-iFlex LT require just five parallel modules whereas competitive approaches need six. This substantial saving of cost and complexity is achieved by guaranteeing less than 20 ns of variance in turn-on and turn-off commands between modules and less than 20 A of variance between modules when conducting the rated 600 A. This allows the modules to operate reliably without current derating, which is obligatory with less advanced driver solutions.”

Up to six EconoDUAL 3, or equivalent, power modules can be paralleled from the same Isolated Master Control (IMC) unit which has a more compact outline than conventional products. The Module Adapted Gate drivers (MAGs), which fit the footprint of the EconoDUAL module, each featuring two SCALE-2 ASICs – one per channel – to optimize symmetrical paralleling, efficiency and protection.

The new SCALE-iFlex LT gate-driver modules reduce switching losses by three to five percent, due to the fast turn-on and turn-off of the SCALE-2 ASIC which features an integrated booster stage. Power Integrations’ Advanced Active Clamping (AAC) protection enables higher DC link voltages to be achieved. A full suite of other protection features, including short-circuit, are provided. Drivers feature reinforced isolation to 1700 V and may be ordered naked or conformally coated.

As well as renewable energy, other applications include power quality, commercial air-conditioning units and medium-voltage drives. The new SCALE-iFlex LT gate drivers are available now. For more information, please visit www.power.com/scale-iflex-lt.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE-2, SCALE-iFlex and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Power Integrations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Power Integrations’ New SCALE-iFlex LT Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Improves EconoDUAL IGBT Module Performance by 20% Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced its new plug-and-play SCALE-iFlex LT dual gate-drivers. The new drivers improve the performance of multiple …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter ...
ADNOC and Helmerich & Payne Form Strategic Alliance; Helmerich & Payne Makes Cornerstone Investment ...
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:04 UhrPower Integrations Introduces SCALE-iFlex Single Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers for “New Dual” Modules
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Power Integrations Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten