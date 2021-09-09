checkAd

Bombardier Announces Redemption Price Calculation in respect of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to Bombardier Inc.’s (“Bombardier”) notice of redemption dated August 12, 2021 (the “Notice”) relating to all of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), Bombardier today announced the calculation of the redemption price for the Notes. The redemption price for the Notes will be US$1,083.12 per US$1,000.00 principal amount of Notes, consisting of the Make-Whole Premium of US$1,073.25 per US$1,000.00 (based on a Treasury Rate of 0.123209%, as calculated by Bombardier on September 8, 2021), plus US$9.87 in accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date for the Notes, all as calculated in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes.

The redemption date for the Notes is September 13, 2021, as set forth in the Notice.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor
Relations
Bombardier
+514 855 5001 x13228
 Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 7167




Disclaimer

