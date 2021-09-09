Certara Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock by Certara and certain existing stockholders (“the selling stockholders”) at a price to the public of $31.00 per share. Certara is offering 4.5 million shares of its common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 15.5 million shares of common stock. Additionally, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to Certara from the offering will be approximately $139.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. Certara intends to use the net proceeds from shares it is selling in the offering for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. Certara will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers, and William Blair, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Capital One Securities, who are acting as joint book-running managers.