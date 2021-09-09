Radius Global Infrastructure Prices Upsized Offering of $230 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of $230 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $200 million. In connection with the offering, Radius granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from the date of initial issuance of the Notes, up to an additional $34.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes on the same terms and conditions (the “Additional Notes”). The sale of the Notes is scheduled to close on September 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by APW OpCo LLC, Radius’s majority-owned subsidiary, and will be senior, unsecured obligations of Radius and APW OpCo LLC, and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 2.50% per year. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding March 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible only under certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 44.2087 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $22.62 per share, and will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. The initial conversion price represents a conversion premium of approximately 30.0% over the last reported sale price of $17.40 per share of Radius’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 8, 2021. Radius will settle conversions of the Notes by paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of Radius’s Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at Radius’s election. Prior to September 20, 2024, the Notes will not be redeemable. Radius may redeem all or any portion of the Notes, at its option, on or after September 20, 2024 and before the 61st scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, if certain liquidity conditions are satisfied and the last reported sale price of Radius’s Class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Radius provides notice of redemption, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Holders of the Notes may require Radius to repurchase their Notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the Notes) at a purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. In addition, Radius will under certain circumstances increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert their Notes in connection with the occurrence of a fundamental change or if Radius issues a notice of redemption.