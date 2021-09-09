checkAd

JFrog Partners With SB C&S, a SoftBank Group Company, to Accelerate DevOps Delivery in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 05:43  |  34   |   |   

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company, today announced an agreement with SB C&S Corp. to deliver its scalable DevOps Platform to help customers in Japan release software in a fast and secure manner from development all the way to the edge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006188/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to partner with SoftBank to accelerate DevOps adoption in Japan. This partnership will be a catalyst in a world where every company becomes a DevOps company,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, JFrog. “Companies build and release more software to stay ahead of their competitors, software must be updated, and updates can be only achieved with secure binary deployment to the edge. We believe the combination of JFrog’s Platform and SoftBank expertise will boost cloud-native and DevOps adoption in Japan.”

JFrog’s hybrid, universal, end-to-end DevOps Platform powers over 6,000 companies worldwide including the majority of the F100 list, and solves challenges found in critical pieces of the DevOps supply chain, such as safely storing, managing, securing, and distributing all types of software packages (aka binaries or artifacts), collecting key metrics, correlating them across diverse systems, and providing actionable information to improve software update and release cycles. The JFrog Platform works in self-hosted, SaaS, hybrid and multi-cloud environments across AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, providing the confidence that releases are tested and secured as they move to production environments.

“We quickly understood the benefits DevOps and continuous software delivery offers and welcome the start of a new partnership with JFrog Japan Co., Ltd.,” said Mr. Kazuya Kusakawa, Board Director, Executive Vice President, Head of ICT Business Unit, SB C&S Corp. “SB C&S has been promoting DevOps since 2017 and we see great value in working with JFrog, a leading platform, to continue sharing DevOps best practices with leading companies in Japan.”

The partnership enables the complete JFrog Platform to be available immediately in Japan, including:

  • JFrog Artifactory: As the world’s first universal binary repository, JFrog Artifactory is the heart of the JFrog Platform. It functions as a single source of truth for all types of software packages that follow the DevOps lifecycle from development to the edge.
  • JFrog Xray: JFrog Xray enables multi-layer composition analysis across various software aspects such as container and artifact vulnerabilities and quality assurance against open-source license violations.
  • JFrog Pipelines: Enables CI/CD as an integral part of the platform to automate DevOps processes for all teams and tools so that teams can release software updates quickly across their CI/CD pipelines.
  • JFrog Distribution: Helps customers securely package production artifacts and rapidly distribute software around the world.
  • JFrog Mission Control & Insight: This dashboard provides a bird’s-eye view of JFrog Platform services, delivery visibility and metrics across your geographically dispersed sites.

The JFrog Platform will be highlighted along with DevOps best practices and other topics during the “Surviving the VUCA Era: Super Automation for System Development and Operations,” session at SoftBank World 2021, being held online September 15-17, 2021. For more information on the JFrog Platform visit www.jfrog.com or our blog.

Seite 1 von 3
JFrog Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JFrog Partners With SB C&S, a SoftBank Group Company, to Accelerate DevOps Delivery in Japan JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company, today announced an agreement with SB C&S Corp. to deliver its scalable DevOps Platform to help customers in Japan release software in a fast and secure manner from development all the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Sensorion and Cochlear to Begin First Clinical Trial of SENS-401 for Hearing Preservation in ...
General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21JFrog to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten