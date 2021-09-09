checkAd

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Commences Testing of Next-Generation Power Units with Gaskatel GmbH

  • German-based Gaskatel is a leading provider of testing, measurement and analytics for electrochemistry projects that embody physics, chemistry and process engineering
  • AFCP and Gaskatel’s collaboration will also ensure processes have high integrity and optimal performance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), an organization commercializing next-generation alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Understanding (LOU) with Gaskatel GmbH (“Gaskatel”), one of the world’s leading authorities on electrode research and development, to undertake third party, go-forward testing of AFCP’s hydrogen-powered alkaline fuel cell product.

Founded in 1997, Gaskatel’s team of physicists, chemists, engineers and lab staff are focused on the development, manufacture and sale of different types of electrodes and censors, including hydrogen reference electrodes and hydrogen pH electrodes. By undertaking precision analytical measurements, Gaskatel strives to identify and map out a full-cycle solution to address its clients’ challenges. Gaskatel offers expertise in, and accessibility to, electrochemical test equipment, gas diffusion electrodes, fuel cells, and electrolysers.

“Securing this collaboration with Gaskatel is a critical milestone on the path to commercialization of our next-generation alkaline fuel cell system, designed to generate clean electrical power and heat with zero CO2 emissions and pure water as the only by-product,” said Jef Spaepen, CEO of AFCP. “In addition, management of AFCP brings prior success commercializing earlier-staged versions of this technology, supporting our ability to efficiently advance development of this important and cost-effective clean energy solution.”

While management of AFCP has previously commercialized and deployed similar iterations of its signature Alkaline Power System, the Company’s advanced third generation system, for residential and small to medium-sized power markets, including modular combination units utilized for maritime power storage and generation, the Gaskatel collaboration will focus on positive enhancements to its next-generation technology, including optimization of the unit’s size, maintaining relatively silent operation and overall high efficiency.

