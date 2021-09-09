Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Stillfront Raises SEK 1 Billion at SEK 63.6 per Share (PLX AI) – Stillfront raised capital to finance the acquisition of Jawaker. Sold 15.7 million new shares at SEK 63.6 per share



