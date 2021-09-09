Stillfront Raises SEK 1 Billion at SEK 63.6 per Share
(PLX AI) – Stillfront raised capital to finance the acquisition of Jawaker. Sold 15.7 million new shares at SEK 63.6 per share
(PLX AI) – Stillfront raised capital to finance the acquisition of Jawaker. Sold 15.7 million new shares at SEK 63.6 per share
Stillfront Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Stillfront raised capital to finance the acquisition of Jawaker.
- Sold 15.7 million new shares at SEK 63.6 per share
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0