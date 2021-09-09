checkAd

Virtual assistant complements the Baloise customer service offering

Virtual assistant complements the Baloise customer service offering

09.09.2021

Basel, 8 September 2021. Innovative Customer Service: In order to avoid long waiting times or unnecessarily forwarding callers to different departments, and to further optimise customer dialogue on the phone, Baloise has introduced voice recognition software at its site in Switzerland. In addition to standard German, the virtual assistant also recognises Swiss-German dialects.

If a customer selects 'other' when calling customer services, what exactly is it that they need? A simple proof of insurance, or maybe support from the claims department? Baloise has launched a new digital virtual assistant to optimise its triage system and reduce redirections and associated waiting times. It complements the selection structure and asks the caller about their enquiry. If the assistant believes the call relates to a claim, it transfers the customer to the relevant department. Around 40 percent of all German-language enquiries for the non-life department are now transferred via the virtual assistant. 'The voice recognition software has proven its worth on three levels,' says Beate Hofferbert-Junge, Head of Non-life Customer Services. 'Customers who state their query to the assistant are less likely to be manually redirected and in 85 percent of cases reach the appropriate expert first time. This reduces any additional waiting time for the customers and for members of the customer service team. The customer service team can also see in a window what the customer stated as their query, so they immediately know what the matter relates to, can offer the customer more targeted assistance and open the right system before the customer is put through, for example.' The virtual assistant also provides Baloise with a detailed picture of the specific customer concerns being voiced. 'We aim to use this data to further improve the customer experience and our efficiency,' Hofferbert-Junge adds.

