Implenia signs agreement to sell Austrian building construction unit to ZECH Bau Austria GmbH

Implenia Baugesellschaft m.b.H. plans to sell its Austrian building construction unit to ZECH Bau Austria GmbH, with closing scheduled for end-October. Implenia thus continues to focus on its defined core portfolio in accordance with its strategy.
Glattpark (Opfikon), 9 September 2021 - Implenia intends to sell its building construction business in Austria, along with several projects and 54 employees, to ZECH Bau Austria
GmbH, a subsidiary of Zech Group. The agreement was signed on Tuesday by representatives of the two companies (signing). Operational responsibility for Implenia's current building construction
unit in Austria should be transferred to ZECH Bau Austria GmbH on 31 October 2021 (closing). Individual projects that are already in the execution phase will be completed under Implenia's
responsibility by the existing project teams. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.
With this investment, Zech Group is making a significant stride forward in the expansion of its activities in the Austrian market. Jens Vollmar, Head of Division Buildings at Implenia: 'We are pleased to have found a strategically appropriate owner for our building construction activities: Zech Group will implement a sustainable growth strategy together with our employees in Austria.'
Implenia is selling its building construction activities in Austria to the new owner so that it can continue to focus on its defined core portfolio in line with its strategy. The Group is concentrating on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany, as well as on tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects in other markets.
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
