Implenia signs agreement to sell Austrian building construction unit to ZECH Bau Austria GmbH

Glattpark (Opfikon), 9 September 2021 - Implenia intends to sell its building construction business in Austria, along with several projects and 54 employees, to ZECH Bau Austria GmbH, a subsidiary of Zech Group. The agreement was signed on Tuesday by representatives of the two companies (signing). Operational responsibility for Implenia's current building construction unit in Austria should be transferred to ZECH Bau Austria GmbH on 31 October 2021 (closing). Individual projects that are already in the execution phase will be completed under Implenia's responsibility by the existing project teams. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.



With this investment, Zech Group is making a significant stride forward in the expansion of its activities in the Austrian market. Jens Vollmar, Head of Division Buildings at Implenia: 'We are pleased to have found a strategically appropriate owner for our building construction activities: Zech Group will implement a sustainable growth strategy together with our employees in Austria.'



Implenia is selling its building construction activities in Austria to the new owner so that it can continue to focus on its defined core portfolio in line with its strategy. The Group is concentrating on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany, as well as on tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects in other markets.