AEVIS VICTORIA SA becomes strategic shareholder of Batgroup

AEVIS VICTORIA SA becomes strategic shareholder of Batgroup

09-Sep-2021
Fribourg, 9 September 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA becomes strategic shareholder of Batgroup

The investment company AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) completes its investment portfolio in the field of personal services and announces the gradual acquisition of up to 27% of Batgroup SA (Batgroup), the parent company of Batmaid, the leading on-demand home-cleaning platform in Switzerland. AEVIS will invest up to CHF 25 million in Batgroup in several installments over the next 15 months, mainly to finance international expansion. The founders, Andreas Schollin-Borg and Eric Laudet, and the current shareholders will retain their shareholding but will not participate in this financing round. Antoine Hubert will take a Board seat and Michel Reybier will support the company as a Board Observer.

The fund raising will allow Batgroup to finance its expansion and to offer its online cleaning service platforms not only in Switzerland, where the company wants to consolidate its leading position, but also abroad in several metropolitan areas. The capital increase will provide Batgroup with the necessary funds to expand into several European cities and launch its activities in the United States as early as 2022.

The online cleaning service platform Batmaid was founded in 2014 with the mission to fight the black market in the cleaning space. The company offers 360 cleaning solutions through its three functional divisions: Batmaid, an online platform allowing individuals to book a cleaning service, Batwork, an online marketplace through which private employers can recruit cleaning employees and Batsoft, a software enabling private employers to easily declare and insure their cleaning agents.

Andreas Schollin-Borg, CEO and founder of Batmaid, comments: «Batmaid will benefit from AEVIS' know-how and expertise in managing high-growth businesses and creating long-term value. Our interests are aligned and we share the same ambition to position Batmaid as the leading online home-cleaning platform in Europe». Antoine Hubert, Delegate of the Board of AEVIS, adds: «This investment fits perfectly with AEVIS' strategy of focusing its investments in personal services. We look forward to partnering with Batmaid and supporting the company in the realization of its business model and international expansion.»

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


