Swiss Re sees growing demand for insurance protection, positive outlook for premiums

Need for insurance protection is growing, driven by increased exposures, risk awareness and evolving client needs

Swiss Re expects non-life insurance premiums 10% above pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2021 and continued increases in 2022

With low investment yields, the industry needs to focus on underwriting results

Swiss Re continues to upgrade its data capabilities, focusing on partnerships that help clients tackle evolving loss trends and more complex risks

Zurich, 9 September 2021 - Swiss Re expects insurance market premium growth to continue, driven by increased exposures, risk awareness and evolving client needs. According to Swiss Re Institute, non-life insurance premiums are expected to be 10% higher than the pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2021. Heightened risk trends will increase the need for insurance protection, but also require a greater focus on evaluating and modelling, and ensuring pricing is adequate for the risks taken.

Ahead of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre 2021, Swiss Re today shares its view on the state of the market and possible implications for the renewals season. A key discussion point for re/insurers in the current environment will be heightened risks, driven by longer-term trends and their implications.

Swiss Re's Chief Executive Officer Reinsurance Moses Ojeisekhoba said: 'There is a clear recognition that claims' frequency and severity is rising as demonstrated by recent natural catastrophes or cyber incidents. This means the need for protection is growing, and the industry has important work to do in offering insurance and closing the protection gap. Swiss Re's extensive risk knowledge and very strong capital position allow us to support our clients in their growth ambitions.'