WISeKey and FOSSA Systems present WISeSat at The International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) for delivering secure and global, satellite IoT connectivity

WISeSat will offer secure and cost-effective IoT connectivity for any sector (agrotech, energy, logistics, IIoT, climate change monitoring, etc.) everywhere on the planet

Geneva, Switzerland - September 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, and FOSSA Systems, a Spanish-based leading aerospace company focused on developing picosatellites for IoT communications, presented at FIC 2021 in Lille, France, the WISeSat, a PocketQube satellite that enables IoT connectivity, encrypted and dedicated with WISeKey’s secure module VaultIC.

WISeSat is the first cost-effective and secure IoT connectivity solution anywhere on Earth using picosatellites and low-power sensors. Its aim is to answer the needs of any large IoT deployment in agrotech, energy, logistics and more.

WISeSat collects and sends data from terrestrial sensors, increasing knowledge of the status of assets and offering essential information to improve processes and optimize production. These interactions between sensors, gateways, ground stations and satellites require Trust. WISeSat, by using VaultIC, a complete cryptographic toolbox that makes straightforward the integration of digital security in any satellite device, offers this Trust. It ensures all Certificate-based Authentication (PKI), Authorization, Encryption, and Integrity requirements.

The WISeSat constellation will be launched into orbit this Q4 2021 / Q1 2022, with the deployment of 2 WISeSats on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Vehicle. The goal is to offer this service in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets via satellite communication, covering large and unserved geographic areas such as maritime, deserts, mountains, etc., at affordable prices.

WISeKey and FOSSA Systems are also developing sensors and gateways with VaultIC microcontrollers, creating an ecosystem of secure devices able to communicate with WISeSat using standardized communication modules. These devices range from mobile and wearable solutions to industrial ruggedized applications.

Both companies, WISeKey and Fossa Systems, have presented to their clients this new secure and encrypted solution for IoT connectivity at FIC Forum the leading European event on Cybersecurity, which is currently taking place (September 7-9) in Lille, France.

