checkAd

Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 September 2021

Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of FMR LLC.

Notification of FMR LLC

  • On 3 September 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of FMR LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 2 September 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.
  • The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.
  • On 2 September 2021, FMR LLC held a total of 2,437,520 voting rights. 1,253,700 voting rights are held by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, 573,208 voting rights are held by FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, 465,190 shares are held by Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, and 145,422 shares are held by FIAM LLC.
  • Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), FMR LLC held on 2 September 2021 3.34% of the total number of voting rights.
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC is controlled by FMR LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.
  • The notification of FMR LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Area Leader EMEA
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC Regulated informationNazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 September 2021 Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in ...
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
OXURION to Present Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data at Upcoming EURETINA 2021 Virtual Congress
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...