Sanofi provides update on Phase 3 study evaluating rilzabrutinib for the treatment of pemphigus

PARIS September 9, 2021 – The Phase 3 PEGASUS trial evaluating rilzabrutinib to treat pemphigus, a rare autoimmune skin condition, did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints. Rilzabrutinib’s safety profile remained consistent with previous results and no new safety signals were identified.

The Phase 3 study, which is the first placebo-controlled trial of a BTK inhibitor in pemphigus, enrolled adult patients with moderate-to-severe pemphigus vulgaris or pemphigus foliaceus. The primary endpoint was complete remission from weeks 29 to 37 with minimal doses of corticosteroids (≤10/mg day). Complete remission was defined as the absence of new and established skin lesions. Results show the proportion of patients meeting the primary endpoint on rilzabrutinib was not significantly different from placebo.

Sanofi is continuing to evaluate the data and plans to share detailed findings at a future medical meeting.

While these results are disappointing, we believe the rilzabrutinib clinical program holds great potential to address the unmet treatment needs of people living with immune-mediated diseases, said Naimish Patel, Head of Global Development, Immunology and Inflammation. “Our mission is to improve outcomes by exploring new scientific approaches and novel therapies to advance the standard of care. We are committed to investigating rilzabrutinib further and progressing our clinical programs forward to deliver new treatment options for patients.

Pemphigus is a group of potentially life-threatening disorders characterized by blisters and ulceration affecting the skin and mucous membranes. Currently options for the treatment of pemphigus (including pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus) are limited and systemic corticosteroid treatment remains the standard of care.

Rilzabrutinib is a potential first-in-class, oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor in development for immune-mediated diseases. The BTK enzyme plays a key role in a number of immune processes including B cell expansion, production of immunoglobulins, and activation of innate cells such as mast cells, eosinophils, and basophils. Positive clinical trial data from placebo-controlled studies of BTK inhibitors have revealed the potential role for BTK in rheumatoid arthritis and in chronic spontaneous urticaria1,2. Thus the function of BTK is biologically diverse and supports continued investigation in a range of diseases with significant unmet need where BTK is implicated.

