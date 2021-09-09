Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand PCR-test portfolio in the fight against new infectious diseases

Roche to acquire the TIB Molbiol Group with the expectation to close in fourth quarter of 2021

TIB Molbiol excels in ultra-rapid assay development for emerging infectious disease, strongly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic

The acquisition enables Roche to further expand the portfolio of currently over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays on Roche`s LightCycler PCR instruments



Basel, 09 September 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the TIB Molbiol Group. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of the TIB Molbiol Group will enhance Roche’s broad portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants. TIB Molbiol’s comprehensive portfolio of over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays are already today available on Roche’s large installed base of LightCycler PCR systems and MagNA Pure sample preparation systems.

The two companies have collaborated for more than 20 years to rapidly address critical healthcare needs including biological threats, such as SARS, anthrax, avian influenza virus H5N1, MERS, the novel influenza virus H1N1 swine, Ebola virus, Zika virus and most recently, SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. For example, in 2001 with anthrax and 2003 with SARS-CoV1, TIB Molbiol demonstrated their ability to develop PCR assays for the detection of new pathogens within days.

“With this acquisition, we can expand our offering of tests of existing pathogens and our response to emerging pathogens and potential health threats,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our collaboration provided the first research-use-only SARS-CoV-2 detection test that was provided in January 2020, only days after the new coronavirus was first sequenced. Together, we can further improve patient outcomes with innovative diagnostic solutions that alleviate healthcare costs.”

“We are very happy to join the Roche Group,” said Olfert Landt, CEO and founder of TIB Molbiol. “We have been collaborating for two decades and have spearheaded innovation in the molecular diagnostics industry as partners. We are looking forward to contributing to the strong network of Roche Diagnostics.”