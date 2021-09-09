checkAd

Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand PCR-test portfolio in the fight against new infectious diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 07:00  |  13   |   |   

  • Roche to acquire the TIB Molbiol Group with the expectation to close in fourth quarter of 2021
  • TIB Molbiol excels in ultra-rapid assay development for emerging infectious disease, strongly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • The acquisition enables Roche to further expand the portfolio of currently over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays on Roche`s LightCycler PCR instruments

Basel, 09 September 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the TIB Molbiol Group. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of the TIB Molbiol Group will enhance Roche’s broad portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants. TIB Molbiol’s comprehensive portfolio of over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays are already today available on Roche’s large installed base of LightCycler PCR systems and MagNA Pure sample preparation systems.

The two companies have collaborated for more than 20 years to rapidly address critical healthcare needs including biological threats, such as SARS, anthrax, avian influenza virus H5N1, MERS, the novel influenza virus H1N1 swine, Ebola virus, Zika virus and most recently, SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. For example, in 2001 with anthrax and 2003 with SARS-CoV1, TIB Molbiol demonstrated their ability to develop PCR assays for the detection of new pathogens within days.

“With this acquisition, we can expand our offering of tests of existing pathogens and our response to emerging pathogens and potential health threats,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our collaboration provided the first research-use-only SARS-CoV-2 detection test that was provided in January 2020, only days after the new coronavirus was first sequenced. Together, we can further improve patient outcomes with innovative diagnostic solutions that alleviate healthcare costs.”

“We are very happy to join the Roche Group,” said Olfert Landt, CEO and founder of TIB Molbiol. “We have been collaborating for two decades and have spearheaded innovation in the molecular diagnostics industry as partners. We are looking forward to contributing to the strong network of Roche Diagnostics.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand PCR-test portfolio in the fight against new infectious diseases Roche to acquire the TIB Molbiol Group with the expectation to close in fourth quarter of 2021TIB Molbiol excels in ultra-rapid assay development for emerging infectious disease, strongly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemicThe acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in ...
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
OXURION to Present Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data at Upcoming EURETINA 2021 Virtual Congress
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...