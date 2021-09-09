Swiss Re Sees Non-Life Insurance Premiums 10% Above Pre-Covid Levels by End of Year Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 07:04 | 17 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – Swiss Re sees growing demand for insurance protection, positive outlook for premiums.Swiss Re expects non-life insurance premiums 10% above pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2021 and continued increase in 2022Heightened risk trends will … (PLX AI) – Swiss Re sees growing demand for insurance protection, positive outlook for premiums.Swiss Re expects non-life insurance premiums 10% above pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2021 and continued increase in 2022Heightened risk trends will … (PLX AI) – Swiss Re sees growing demand for insurance protection, positive outlook for premiums.

Swiss Re expects non-life insurance premiums 10% above pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2021 and continued increase in 2022

Heightened risk trends will increase the need for insurance protection, but also require a greater focus on evaluating and modeling, and ensuring pricing is adequate for the risks taken

Claims' frequency and severity is rising as demonstrated by recent natural catastrophes or cyber incidents, CEO of Reinsurance said

Says non-life insurance premiums are expected to rise 10% above the pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2021 to USD 6.9 trillion and surpass USD 7 trillion in 2022 for the first time ever

While climate change is a real threat, it also poses the largest growth opportunity to the industry as major investments will be necessary, company says

According to Swiss Re Institute, to achieve the 2030 agenda for global sustainable development, investments in the order of USD 6.9 trillion a year will be required



Swiss Re Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Swiss Re Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer