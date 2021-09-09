Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Magnora Lifts Ownership in Helios to 40% (PLX AI) – Magnora increases its ownership in Helios to 40 percent from 25%.Helios currently holds a portfolio of 1GW solar PV development projects in the Nordics and reached this milestone capacity six months ahead of plan



