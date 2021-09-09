Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

B&O Has Room to Upgrade Outlook, Carnegie Says (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen has room to raise guidance later this year, Carnegie analysts said. B&O current outlook is FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million, adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million While component shortages and …



