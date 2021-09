B&O Has Room to Upgrade Outlook, Carnegie Says Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 07:18 | 13 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 07:18 | (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen has room to raise guidance later this year, Carnegie analysts said. B&O current outlook is FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million, adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million While component shortages and … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen has room to raise guidance later this year, Carnegie analysts said. B&O current outlook is FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million, adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million While component shortages and … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen has room to raise guidance later this year, Carnegie analysts said.

B&O current outlook is FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million, adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million

While component shortages and freight costs are affecting the company, B&O is raising prices and improving margins while demand for some of its products is exceeding supply, Carnegie said

B&O is rated buy, with price target DKK 43 at Carnegie Bang & Olufsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bang & Olufsen Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer