B&O Has Room to Upgrade Outlook, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen has room to raise guidance later this year, Carnegie analysts said. B&O current outlook is FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million, adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million While component shortages and …
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen has room to raise guidance later this year, Carnegie analysts said.
- B&O current outlook is FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million, adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million and free cash flow DKK 0-100 million
- While component shortages and freight costs are affecting the company, B&O is raising prices and improving margins while demand for some of its products is exceeding supply, Carnegie said
- B&O is rated buy, with price target DKK 43 at Carnegie
