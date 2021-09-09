GenSight Biologics Announces Publication Analyzing Visual Parameters of ND4-LHON Subjects Before LUMEVOQ Treatment in Phase III Trials

Figure 1. BCVA in untreated ND4-LHON patients as a function of duration of vision loss. BCVA: best-corrected visual acuity N: number of observations pooled together to calculate the means. Individual BCVA values were collected at screening and inclusion, then grouped and averaged by time since onset of vision loss. Due to a very low number of observations available before onset of vision loss, no standard error was calculated. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology has published a paper on a cross-sectional analysis of the baseline (pre-treatment) characteristics of the ND4-LHON subjects enrolled in the RESCUE and REVERSE Phase III trials of LUMEVOQ.

The paper*, published in the September issue under the title “Cross‑Sectional Analysis of Baseline Visual Parameters in Subjects Recruited into the RESCUE and REVERSE ND4-LHON Gene Therapy Studies”, confirms drastic loss of visual function and anatomy in the year after onset of vision loss due to Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) caused by the G11778A mutation in the ND4 gene.

“This cross-sectional analysis of patients with strict examination protocols demonstrates that once symptomatic with ND4-LHON, visual acuity and retinal structures rapidly deteriorate over months to a level of legal blindness,” commented lead author Dr. Mark L. Moster, MD, Department of Neuro-Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Neurology and Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, United-States. Dr. Moster, who was also an Investigator in the RESCUE and REVERSE trials, added, “These findings emphasize the need for early diagnosis and potential gene therapy in these patients.”

GenSight Biologics’ gene therapy LUMEVOQ was submitted for marketing approval in Europe in September 2020 after RESCUE and REVERSE demonstrated visual acuity improvements among patients treated with LUMEVOQ.

The cross-sectional analysis of baseline data showed that best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) values substantially worsened in the first 8 months after onset of vision loss and were globally off-chart after 8 months of vision loss. Linear regression analysis of individual data points showed that each month of vision loss was associated with a mean visual acuity loss of +0.24 LogMAR (-12 ETDRS letters equivalent) in the eyes of untreated RESCUE patients with less than 6 months of vision loss. In the eyes of untreated REVERSE patients with 6 to 12 months of vision loss, each month was associated with little further visual acuity deterioration (on average +0.02 LogMAR, -1 ETDRS letter equivalent).