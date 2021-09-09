checkAd

GenSight Biologics Announces Publication Analyzing Visual Parameters of ND4-LHON Subjects Before LUMEVOQ Treatment in Phase III Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 07:30  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006154/en/

Figure 1. BCVA in untreated ND4-LHON patients as a function of duration of vision loss. BCVA: best-corrected visual acuity N: number of observations pooled together to calculate the means. Individual BCVA values were collected at screening and inclusion, then grouped and averaged by time since onset of vision loss. Due to a very low number of observations available before onset of vision loss, no standard error was calculated. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1. BCVA in untreated ND4-LHON patients as a function of duration of vision loss. BCVA: best-corrected visual acuity N: number of observations pooled together to calculate the means. Individual BCVA values were collected at screening and inclusion, then grouped and averaged by time since onset of vision loss. Due to a very low number of observations available before onset of vision loss, no standard error was calculated. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology has published a paper on a cross-sectional analysis of the baseline (pre-treatment) characteristics of the ND4-LHON subjects enrolled in the RESCUE and REVERSE Phase III trials of LUMEVOQ.

The paper*, published in the September issue under the title “Cross‑Sectional Analysis of Baseline Visual Parameters in Subjects Recruited into the RESCUE and REVERSE ND4-LHON Gene Therapy Studies”, confirms drastic loss of visual function and anatomy in the year after onset of vision loss due to Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) caused by the G11778A mutation in the ND4 gene.

“This cross-sectional analysis of patients with strict examination protocols demonstrates that once symptomatic with ND4-LHON, visual acuity and retinal structures rapidly deteriorate over months to a level of legal blindness,” commented lead author Dr. Mark L. Moster, MD, Department of Neuro-Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Neurology and Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, United-States. Dr. Moster, who was also an Investigator in the RESCUE and REVERSE trials, added, “These findings emphasize the need for early diagnosis and potential gene therapy in these patients.”

GenSight Biologics’ gene therapy LUMEVOQ was submitted for marketing approval in Europe in September 2020 after RESCUE and REVERSE demonstrated visual acuity improvements among patients treated with LUMEVOQ.

The cross-sectional analysis of baseline data showed that best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) values substantially worsened in the first 8 months after onset of vision loss and were globally off-chart after 8 months of vision loss. Linear regression analysis of individual data points showed that each month of vision loss was associated with a mean visual acuity loss of +0.24 LogMAR (-12 ETDRS letters equivalent) in the eyes of untreated RESCUE patients with less than 6 months of vision loss. In the eyes of untreated REVERSE patients with 6 to 12 months of vision loss, each month was associated with little further visual acuity deterioration (on average +0.02 LogMAR, -1 ETDRS letter equivalent).

Seite 1 von 5
Gensight Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenSight Biologics Announces Publication Analyzing Visual Parameters of ND4-LHON Subjects Before LUMEVOQ Treatment in Phase III Trials Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006154/en/Figure 1. BCVA in untreated ND4-LHON patients as a function of duration of vision loss. BCVA: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Sensorion and Cochlear to Begin First Clinical Trial of SENS-401 for Hearing Preservation in ...
General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.09.21UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine Designation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Clinical Data on GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ and GS030 Gene Therapies to be Presented at 2021 ISGEDR and Several Investor and Industry Meetings in September
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of RESTORE Study Data Demonstrating Sustained Efficacy 3 Years After Unilateral Injection of LUMEVOQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten