Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That Will Include Announcements Highlighting Positive Progress on the 12-Month Target for FF 91 Production and Delivery

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the annual 919 Futurist Day will be an all-day co-creation festival at the FF HQ in Los Angeles, Calif. on September 19th. Participants at the event consist of FF employees and their friends and family members, charity project participants, investors, media, paid reservation holders, and potential users who actively participate in FF co-creation projects.

Faraday Future 919 Futurist Day (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re incredibly excited to be hosting this annual FF event where all the participants will be able to experience the FF culture, co-creation projects, and the FF 91,” said Global CEO Carsten Breitfeld. “From cars, technology, and user-focused activities to FF 91 delivery related updates throughout the day, this 919 day is an exciting annual event for our company.”

FF Futurist value chain co-creation and sharing is the core concept of FF user operations. Through deep participation in FF's entire value chain business including product design, research, development, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing communication, sales, service and operation, users create value and share value together with FF.

FF offers an unparalleled experience through an interactive exchange between users and the FF products. The 919 event brings that idea to life, with activities from Cars & Coffee to letting kids co-create with FF’s top designers and engineers. The FF executive team will update 919 visitors on the latest developments at FF, especially highlighting positive progress on the FF 91 production and delivery targets.

FF is also partnering with the non-profit organization The Purist Group to support a joint FF Toy Drive which benefits underprivileged and less fortunate children and families in Southern California communities and gives kids an early Christmas. 919 participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to the 919-event valued at $25 or more. All items will be donated to local charities through The Purist Group. As a global company born and rooted in Southern California, Faraday Future and The Purist Group are united in supporting the local communities and families.

