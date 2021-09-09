checkAd

Results from ARCADIA Phase II Clinical Trial of A Potential Therapy for COVID-19

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St George Street Capital, a UK-based biomedical charity, and Excalibur Medicines Ltd., a biotechnology investment company, are pleased to announce the receipt of the final data from the ARCADIA Phase ll clinical trial which was conducted to assess a therapy that could treat diabetic patients suffering from COVID-19.

In light of the encouraging trial results, St George Street Capital and Excalibur will immediately start to undertake commercial discussions with potential licensees and/or fundraise for further clinical trials to investigate AZD1656 in a larger study. Further analysis to determine the precise nature of the biological effects of AZD1656 that explain the observed clinical outcomes will also be conducted.

The trial data has shown the following:

Efficacy: A strong trend towards reduced mortality in patients receiving AZD1656. This was noted in both mortality on treatment and all-cause mortality, which were lower in the AZD1656 group compared to the placebo group. The strong trend to improved mortality for patients on AZD1656 was observed on top of patients receiving other medication, including dexamethasone, as part of standard of care. Certain clinically and biochemically defined subsets of patients appeared to benefit most from treatment with AZD1656. The data from ARCADIA supports continued investigation of AZD1656 for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, with or without diabetes, in future clinical trials.

Safety and tolerability: AZD1656 was shown to be well-tolerated in this patient population with no serious adverse reactions (SARs) occurring. The degree of glycaemic control, as measured by the need to increase baseline medication requirements or the need to add additional diabetic medications, was no different between the AZD1656 group and the placebo group. The proportion of Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) was numerically lower in the AZD1656 group compared with the placebo group. The proportion of Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAE) was also no different between the groups. Overall no safety concerns were identified regarding the use of AZD1656 in this patient population.

