SFC Energy wins largest order for EFOY fuel cells in company's history - LiveView Technologies USA orders more than 600 EFOY fuel cells worth approximately USD 4 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 09, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to see increasing demand for its environmentally friendly power supply systems. LiveView Technologies (LVT) orders more than 600 EFOY fuel cells for use in mobile surveillance technology. The order volume amounts to approximately USD 4 million, making it the largest order for EFOY fuel cells in SFC Energy's history. The order will be delivered in the next seven quarters.

The EFOY fuel cells provide the green power plant of the LVT Rapid Deployment Trailers. The mobile systems are equipped with camera towers and can be used flexibly in different areas. For example, supermarket chains place the camera systems in their car parks for monitoring and more efficient use of parking spaces. On construction sites, they take over the function of access control. Often, there is no access to the conventional power grid at the location of use. Therefore, the trailer needs a reliable, self-sufficient and clean energy source.

With EFOY fuel cells, SFC Energy provides LVT with customised power generation solutions that make a difference. They supply electricity permanently and efficiently in off-grid areas and operate in an absolutely climate-friendly way. This makes them the perfect solution to replace previously used diesel generators and to make an important contribution to the race-to-zero and decarbonisation of the global economy.