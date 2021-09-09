checkAd

DGAP-News creditshelf: Strong growth in volume and revenue in H1 2021 paves path to break-even

creditshelf: Strong growth in volume and revenue in H1 2021 paves path to break-even

09.09.2021 / 07:30
  • Significant revenue growth in H1 2021 to kEUR 3,380.1 (H1 2020: kEUR 2,501.3)
  • Optimized cost base despite increasing loan case number and volumes underscores scaling potential
  • Growth in arranged loan volume driven by continuously expanded sales channels, distinct marketing approach and institutional funding
  • Constant optimization of risk analysis technology is reflected in stable portfolio performance
  • Forecast for 2021 fiscal year confirmed

Frankfurt am Main, September 9, 2021 ‒ creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany, is publishing its results for H1 2021 today.

As a result of two of the strongest quarters in the company's history creditshelf grew significant in H1 2021: EUR 71.8 mn in arranged loans (H1 2020: EUR 45.6 mn) resulted in revenues of kEUR 3,380.1 (H1 2020: kEUR 2,501.3), translating to a plus of 35.1%. Drivers of this success included a distinct, data-driven marketing approach, continuously expanded sales channels - including online direct sales, a growing partner network and strategic bank cooperations - as well as a high rate of satisfied customers, resulting in follow-up financing requests. Diverse, competitive, and complementary funding channels provided additional impetus for growth and include the creditshelf Loan Fund, Amsterdam Trade Bank, as well as numerous other investors. By constantly optimizing its risk analysis technology, creditshelf provides these investors with attractive returns while maintaining a stable portfolio performance.

creditshelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe comments on H1 2021: "Investment courage is returning in the German SME sector - and we are ready to deliver. Through institutional partners such as Amsterdam Trade Bank, which recently expanded its financing commitment from EUR 40 to 60 mn, we have created ideal conditions to meet our customers' investment needs. At the same time, we have been able to increase the quality of inquiries through our growing partner network and our distinct, data-driven marketing approach. Two strong quarters demonstrate that our platform has reached critical scale. It harbors the potential to take digital SME finance to the next level."

