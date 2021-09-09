checkAd

DGAP-News Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on efficacy of Carragelose lozenges against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 in the International Journal of General Medicine

Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on efficacy of Carragelose lozenges against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 in the International Journal of General Medicine

Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on efficacy of Carragelose lozenges against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 in the International Journal of General Medicine

  • Peer-reviewed publication of clinical data supporting that Carragelose lozenges may prevent viral infections and reduce viral transmission, including SARS-CoV-2
  • Saliva obtained after consumption of only one Carragelose lozenge is able to inactivate highly infectious respiratory viruses
  • Data generated in cooperation with University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
  • Publication adds to the increasing evidence supporting the use of Carragelose against SARS-CoV-2
  • Carragelose-based products for prevention and therapy of respiratory viral infections are available without prescription (OTC) in more than 40 countries worldwide

Korneuburg, Austria, 09 September 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today that positive clinical data on the antiviral efficacy of Carragelose-containing lozenges have been published in the peer-reviewed journal International Journal of General Medicine. The open access paper can be accessed on the journal's website: https://www.dovepress.com/articles.php?article_id=68558. The study was conducted in collaboration with Prof. Ulrich Schubert, Chair for Clinical Virology at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany and his team and adds to the increasing amount of evidence showing effective inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by Carragelose.

