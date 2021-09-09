Korneuburg, Austria, 09 September 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today that positive clinical data on the antiviral efficacy of Carragelose-containing lozenges have been published in the peer-reviewed journal International Journal of General Medicine . The open access paper can be accessed on the journal's website: https://www.dovepress.com/articles.php?article_id=68558 . The study was conducted in collaboration with Prof. Ulrich Schubert, Chair for Clinical Virology at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany and his team and adds to the increasing amount of evidence showing effective inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by Carragelose.

Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on efficacy of Carragelose lozenges against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 in the International Journal of General Medicine

DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on efficacy of Carragelose lozenges against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 in the International Journal of General Medicine 09.09.2021 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-News Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on efficacy of Carragelose lozenges against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 in the International Journal of General Medicine

DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on efficacy of Carragelose lozenges against respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2 in the International Journal of General Medicine …



