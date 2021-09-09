checkAd

Genequine selects Exothera to support the next stage of its osteoarthritis gene therapy development

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneQuine Biotherapeutics GmbH, a biotech company focused on the development of gene therapy for musculoskeletal disorders, today announced that it has contracted Exothera S.A., a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), to conduct a feasibility study for the development of a large-scale manufacturing process for its osteoarthritis gene therapy product candidate GQ-303 in the highly scalable scale-X fixed-bed bioreactor.

Two Exothera operators performing manipulation with the scale-X platform in the new state-of-the-art facilities in Belgium.

GeneQuine is developing GQ-303, its intraarticular gene therapy candidate, which turns joint cells into factories for production of the therapeutic protein proteoglycan 4. Proteoglycan 4 improves lubrication and inhibits molecular pathways that promote disease progression in osteoarthritis. Besides GQ-303, GeneQuine also develops other gene therapies based on the same vector technology, called helper-dependent adenoviral vectors. Since GeneQuine's product candidates are being developed for large indications such as osteoarthritis, the company is seeking to establish a large-scale manufacturing process for helper-dependent adenoviral vectors.

Exothera is a leading CDMO specialized in the industrialization of vaccine and gene therapy processes (for both adherent and suspension cell systems). Exothera's technology capabilities includes the scale-X platform that covers applications from rapid proof-of-concepts to early-stage process development and large-scale GMP commercial manufacturing.  Exothera will collaborate with GeneQuine to perform a feasibility study with the small-scale version of the scale-X bioreactor to assess the suitability of the platform for production of GQ-303 and GeneQuine's other product candidates.

"New approaches in bioprocessing will be required to overcome the complexities of gene therapy manufacturing. The right process design and development is a critical early step to create a sustainable gene therapy," said Romain de Rauville, VP Business Development at Exothera. "We aim to provide our partners with a commercial competitive advantage and help make their innovative treatment affordable for more patients."

"GeneQuine's aim is to develop gene therapies for large indications. Therefore, it is crucial for us to develop a truly scalable manufacturing process to be able to serve large patient populations with GQ-303 and our other product candidates", commented Gauthier Poncelet, Manufacturing Manager at GeneQuine. "We are excited to work with Exothera and leverage their expertise to evaluate the suitability of the scale X bioreactor in our production process."

About Genequine Biotherapeutics GmbH

GeneQuine Biotherapeutics GmbH is a biotech company focused on the development of innovative gene therapies for treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. GeneQuine's aim is to use its gene therapy platform to established sustained production of therapeutic proteins locally in the tissues or organs where they are needed. The lead candidate GQ-303 is being developed as a locally administered treatment for osteoarthritis and has demonstrated the potential to be a symptomatic and disease-modifying treatment in several animal models. In 2017, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. acquired GeneQuine's then-lead program for osteoarthritis, which is based on the same gene therapy vector technology as GQ-303 and is currently in clinical Phase 1 testing. GeneQuine is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany and has sites at Luckenwalde (greater Berlin area), Germany and Liège, Belgium.

Website: www.genequine.com 

About Exothera SA

Exothera is a viral vector CDMO (contract manufacturing and development organization) using standard and innovative bioproduction platforms to rapidly deliver affordable viral vector-based vaccines and cell and gene therapies. As a Univercells company, Exothera capitalizes on novel manufacturing technologies and best-in-class bioprocessing expertise to provide custom-made process optimization and GMP clinical and commercial production of viral vectors. Based on its extensive technology expertise, Exothera selects technologies to optimally answer customer needs for cost-effective and agile viral vector manufacturing.

.LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exothera / Website: www.exothera.world

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605532/Exothera_scale_X.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genequine selects Exothera to support the next stage of its osteoarthritis gene therapy development HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GeneQuine Biotherapeutics GmbH, a biotech company focused on the development of gene therapy for musculoskeletal disorders, today announced that it has contracted Exothera S.A., a full-service Contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris & Amsterdam
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock Join Forces to Deliver CCUS Projects in the UK
Virtual Queue Management System Market to Grow US$ 436.00 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, ...
Mendix Recognizes Winners of 2021 Customer Impact Awards
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
JEFF KOONS X BMW. Artist creates special edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...