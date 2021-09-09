checkAd

Houlihan Lokey Announces Increase in Tender Offer Price for Outstanding Shares of GCA Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it is increasing the price to be paid in its tender offer to acquire GCA Corporation (“GCA”) (TSE:2174), by ¥18 per share, for a new total of ¥1,398 ($12.71) per share and a total cash purchase price of approximately ¥65.9 billion ($599.1 million), based on an assumed exchange rate of ¥110 per $1.

Earlier in the day, GCA announced that it was increasing its CY 2021 consolidated revenue forecast to ¥47.5 billion ($431.8 million). This is a 21.8% increase to its previously announced CY 2021 revenue forecast of ¥39.0 billion ($354.5 million). The announced increase in HLI’s total cash purchase price approximates the increase in GCA’s revised forecast of its CY 2021 profit.

Houlihan Lokey commenced the tender offer in Tokyo on August 4, 2021 to acquire all outstanding shares of GCA for ¥1,380 ($12.55) per share in cash, in addition to all stock options of GCA (priced to net out applicable exercise prices). The new purchase price of ¥1,398 per share represents a 33.0% premium to the closing stock price on August 2, 2021 of ¥1,051 per share and a 42.2% premium to the three-month simple average price ended August 2, 2021.

The closing of the tender offer is subject to receiving certain regulatory approvals, and the tender to Houlihan Lokey of shares representing at least two-thirds of GCA’s fully diluted outstanding common stock. The tender offer is expected to close on October 4, 2021. Following the successful completion of the tender offer, it is expected that Houlihan Lokey will acquire all shares not tendered through a second-step at the same price. The transaction is expected to be financed with cash on Houlihan Lokey’s balance sheet.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (including the significant effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business and is expected to continue to have on our business), which are, in some cases, beyond Houlihan Lokey’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read Houlihan Lokey’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Houlihan Lokey does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

