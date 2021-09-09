A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 8 September 2021 sold 12,000 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 198.88 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.