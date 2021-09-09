Equinor ASA Notifiable trading
A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:
Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 8 September 2021 sold 12,000 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 198.88 per share.
Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
