OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") on Monday 27 September 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM, together with a proxy form will be posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website: www.okyopharma.com. As previously advised, the annual report and accounts for the Company can also be found at www.okyopharma.com.

Please note that arrangements for the AGM this year are for a virtual meeting using an electronic platform. All voting at the resolutions at the AGM will be conducted on a poll (a requirement of our articles of association) which means that you should submit your proxy (by post or, preferably, online voting) as soon as possible. We ask that, where possible, questions which shareholders wish to raise be submitted to info@okyopharma.com in advance.

The platform that we will be using will allow all shareholders to attend, ask questions on the day and have the option to submit a separate poll card at the electronic meeting but, to ease administration, we request that proxies be lodged in advance wherever possible.

Full details of the operation and arrangements for the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM.

About OKYO Pharma Limited

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited        Willy Simon                +44 (0)20 7495 2379

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.





