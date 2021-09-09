checkAd

Sebastian Muller AG (SMAG) Switzerland enters 5 years agreement in concrete

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

8th September 2021-

Sebastian Muller AG (SMAG) Switzerland enters 5 years agreement in concrete

Photocat announced that its unique platform technology to be used by concrete product manufacturers could be used in a wider range of markets. The first new market to follow on this path is Switzerland.

Photocat is very proud to announce that it has entered an agreement to start using the technology in SMAG group of companies for sustainable and climate solutions in the market season 2022. Further the co-operation will also include Photocat DIY products.

SMAG is a family owned business and owned by the Family Müller. The company is by far the larges player on the Swiss market with over 1.000 employees. SMAG has secured the Danish technology for a 5 year time period through the agreement.

“I expect that we will start with the launch of the new climate pavement series in 2022 and aim for volumes between 200.000 SQM to 0.5 million SQM per year” says Henrik Sarfelt, Sales Director.

There will not be an impact on the financial results for the year 2021 with this agreement.

For yderligere Information, venligst kontakt:
Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S Tel: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 08:00 on September 9th 2021.

About Photocat
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sebastian Muller AG (SMAG) Switzerland enters 5 years agreement in concrete 8th September 2021- Sebastian Muller AG (SMAG) Switzerland enters 5 years agreement in concrete Photocat announced that its unique platform technology to be used by concrete product manufacturers could be used in a wider range of markets. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Plus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Sandfire Resources America Announces US$12 Million Bridge Loan Agreement
Recro and BioCorRx Expand Development and Manufacturing Relationship to Support BICX104, an ...
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
Immunocore Announces UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Accepts ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...