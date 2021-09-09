checkAd

PGS Digitalization Initiative Improves Crew Safety

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 08:00  |  28   |   |   

PGS is digitalizing its HSEQ incident management reporting system to improve crew safety.

PGS has an ambition of zero injury to people, including employees, contractors, anyone involved in operations, and people visiting the Company’s sites.

As part of PGS’ focus on safety, crew members log actual and potential safety issues in a card-reporting system. Since the observations are recorded as free text, and since crew members submit about 7 500 cards a year, it can be difficult and time-consuming to analyze the data and extract insights - for example to track trends and see how the prevalence of certain issues has changed over time.

In February 2020, PGS had a safety incident off the coast of Angola. Subsequent investigation showed that some of the equipment involved had issues reported in various observation cards scattered around the fleet in the time leading up to the incident. That key insight was hidden in the ocean of free-text data. 

PGS identified the need for a smarter way of monitoring and categorizing safety issue reports that would help improve crew safety and enable a more proactive approach to incident management.

Solution

PGS is using Industrial DataOps software, including Cognite Data Fusion, to take a more proactive approach to HSEQ incident management. PGS and Cognite worked together to ingest observation cards from the reporting system into the data platform and sort the different observations into larger categories.

Based on input from PGS’ safety officer, Cognite and PGS developed an application called HSEQ Categorizer to sort and categorize the free text based on keywords. The application looks for the presence, exclusion, or combinations of certain words. For example, if a card contains the words “smoke,” “fire,” “sprinkler,” “overheated,” or any other similar keywords in a group of more than three dozen, the observation is classified as a fire hazard. 

HSEQ Categorizer is hosted on Cognite Functions, a service enabling users to deploy Python code to Cognite Data Fusion that can be called on-demand or on a scheduled basis.

The organized data is then visualized in a Power BI dashboard, which enables users to set up alerts and be proactively notified if, for example, reports concerning small boat operations increase.

Value

With proactive prevention of incidents in place, PGS is reducing the time and effort spent on reactive incident management. Using digitalized outputs, the Company has become more responsive to the vessel crews, can act faster when issues arise, and is able to visually demonstrate its commitment to safety to customers.

PGS can now detect trends by connecting related incidents. In one example, PGS studied the observation card data and discovered that crews on several vessels had reported issues concerning Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs), small units attached to life jackets that aid in locating crew members if they fall overboard. The findings were brought to the attention of the supplier, who in turn decided to use a different PLB design. PGS expects that the change will improve crew safety going forward.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGS Digitalization Initiative Improves Crew Safety PGS is digitalizing its HSEQ incident management reporting system to improve crew safety. PGS has an ambition of zero injury to people, including employees, contractors, anyone involved in operations, and people visiting the Company’s sites. As …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Plus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Sandfire Resources America Announces US$12 Million Bridge Loan Agreement
Recro and BioCorRx Expand Development and Manufacturing Relationship to Support BICX104, an ...
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...