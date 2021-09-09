Merck KGaA Sees Accelerating Growth Through 2025
(PLX AI) – Merck KGaA aiming for Group sales of around € 25 billion in 2025Merck KGaA expects average organic sales growth of 7-10% in Life Science per year, up from the previous expectation of 6-9%The main driver of Life Science will be the Process …
- (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA aiming for Group sales of around € 25 billion in 2025
- Merck KGaA expects average organic sales growth of 7-10% in Life Science per year, up from the previous expectation of 6-9%
- The main driver of Life Science will be the Process Solutions business unit, which is to contribute around 80% to the planned growth.
- The company is planning to increase its total investments between 2021 and 2025 by more than 50% compared with the period from 2016 to 2020
- In Healthcare business sector, Merck expects medium-term average annual organic sales growth in the mid single-digit percentage range. New products should contribute around 75% to growth in the coming years up to 2025
- In Electronics business sector, Merck now aiming to grow organically by 3% to 6% per year on average between 2021 and 2025, up from 3-4% previously expected
- The company is aiming for gender parity in leadership positions by 2030
