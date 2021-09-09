checkAd

Geek+ and FDL Group accelerate e-commerce in Greece and Cyprus with smart sorting robots

  • Enabling local B2C logistics expert Athinaiki S.A. to provide excellent last-mile delivery services

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is excited to announce the successful deployment of smart sorting robots in the warehouse of Athinaiki S.A., a logistics and transport service provider specializing in last-mile delivery in Greece.

The solution was implemented in partnership with FDL Group, a leading integrator for supply chain solutions and the exclusive distributor of Geek+ AMR solutions in Greece and Cyprus and marks the company's second project in the region.

Jackson Zhang, VP of Geek+ Europe, says:"We are very excited to see our sorting robots provide Athinaiki S.A. with the speed and accuracy needed for excellent last-mile delivery services. With Geek+ and FDL, intelligent automation is easily accessible to Greek companies." 

Vassilis Karakoulakis - Chairman FDL GROUP, says:"We see it as our responsibility to explore new technologies that can help streamline supply chain operations and work together with local pioneers like Athinaiki S.A. to facilitate the transition from physical stores to e-commerce. Geek+ flexible sorting robots provide us with an efficient tool that widens our reach, allowing us to help SMEs and big brands alike meet customer expectations for accurate and efficient services to compete and grow."

Set in a 562 sqm warehouse, 29 sorting robots currently support warehouse employees by handling sorting of 1.400 -1.500 parcels /h. Today, employees will put ordered goods onto sorting robots that will automatically transfer them to one of the 104 sorting cages bound for different destinations following a simple chutes layout made up of QR codes. With no need for wires or fixed infrastructure, companies can flexibly scale operations should there be a sudden change in throughput demand by simply adjusting the number of robots and sorting destinations. 

The solution can be immediately set up into existing facilities, saving considerable infrastructure costs, leading to fast ROI. Controlled by RMS (robot management system) and powered by algorithms, the solution monitors robot traffic and balances the task of each robot to achieve maximum sorting efficiency, allowing 3x more productivity and 99,99% sorting accuracy. 

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. 

The FDL group serves its customers in Greece through eleven (11) distribution centers in Athens (in the Aspropyrgos area), and one (1) in Thessaloniki (in the area of Sindos). The Group's activities are also expanding in Cyprus with five distribution centers, while maintaining a particularly strong international transport network in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

