Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING

09.09.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") provide the following update on the postponed s155 SIHPL Contractual Creditors meeting.

In accordance with the Order of the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa dated 5 September 2021 under case number 15157/2021, and at the request and on behalf of the Chair of the Meetings, the Company advises that the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants under the s155 Proposal will not resume at 11:00 on Thursday 9 September 2021 but will reconvene at a later time to be communicated.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa
9 September 2021
 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Wertpapier


