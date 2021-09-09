GOGL - Agreement for construction of three Kamsarmax vessels

Golden Ocean Group Limited (Nasdaq and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest listed dry bulk shipowners, today announces that it has entered into an agreement for the construction of three high-specification latest generation 85,000 dwt ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels, which will be constructed at a first-class Chinese yard. The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with significant improvements in fuel consumption and emissions performance. The vessels are dual-fuel ready, giving the Company time to evaluate alternatives while the visibility of future regulations and optimal technology improves.



The vessels are scheduled to deliver from Q3–2023 to Q1-2024. Golden Ocean intends to finance the acquisition with operating cash flow and cash on hand and will establish long-term debt financing closer to delivery.



Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS commented:

"With this transaction, we continue executing on our strategy of renewing the fleet and improving its operating performance. At the same time, it underlines our belief in the long-term dry bulk fundamentals.