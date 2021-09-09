checkAd

GOGL - Agreement for construction of three Kamsarmax vessels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 08:30  |  21   |   |   

Golden Ocean Group Limited (Nasdaq and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest listed dry bulk shipowners, today announces that it has entered into an agreement for the construction of three high-specification latest generation 85,000 dwt ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels, which will be constructed at a first-class Chinese yard. The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with significant improvements in fuel consumption and emissions performance. The vessels are dual-fuel ready, giving the Company time to evaluate alternatives while the visibility of future regulations and optimal technology improves.

The vessels are scheduled to deliver from Q3–2023 to Q1-2024. Golden Ocean intends to finance the acquisition with operating cash flow and cash on hand and will establish long-term debt financing closer to delivery.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS commented:

"With this transaction, we continue executing on our strategy of renewing the fleet and improving its operating performance. At the same time, it underlines our belief in the long-term dry bulk fundamentals.

We have secured an attractive price with a tail-heavy payment structure, which means Golden Ocean can absorb the transaction without impacting the Company's dividend capacity, which continues to be a key priority. The vessels benefit from additional cargo intake, and the superior fuel economy will ensure low operating costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

September 9, 2021

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For further queries, please contact:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 53

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Forward-looking statements:

This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GOGL - Agreement for construction of three Kamsarmax vessels Golden Ocean Group Limited (Nasdaq and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest listed dry bulk shipowners, today announces that it has entered into an agreement for the construction of three high-specification latest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Plus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Sandfire Resources America Announces US$12 Million Bridge Loan Agreement
Recro and BioCorRx Expand Development and Manufacturing Relationship to Support BICX104, an ...
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
Immunocore Announces UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Accepts ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...