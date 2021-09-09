Golden Ocean Orders 3 New 85,000 DWT ECO-Type Kamsarmax Vessels
- (PLX AI) – Golden Ocean reaches agreement for construction of 3 high-specification latest generation 85,000 dwt ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels.
- The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with significant improvements in fuel consumption and emissions performance
- The vessels are dual-fuel ready, giving the Company time to evaluate alternatives while the visibility of future regulations and optimal technology improves
- Delivery scheduled Q3 2023 to Q1 2024
- CEO says order shows strategy of renewing the fleet and improving its operating performance as well as belief in the long-term dry bulk fundamentals
- Transaction won't impact dividend, company says
