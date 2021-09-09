Golden Ocean Orders 3 New 85,000 DWT ECO-Type Kamsarmax Vessels Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 08:33 | 23 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 08:33 | (PLX AI) – Golden Ocean reaches agreement for construction of 3 high-specification latest generation 85,000 dwt ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels.The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with … (PLX AI) – Golden Ocean reaches agreement for construction of 3 high-specification latest generation 85,000 dwt ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels.The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with … (PLX AI) – Golden Ocean reaches agreement for construction of 3 high-specification latest generation 85,000 dwt ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels.

The vessels will be equipped with the latest and most efficient propulsion system, contributing with significant improvements in fuel consumption and emissions performance

The vessels are dual-fuel ready, giving the Company time to evaluate alternatives while the visibility of future regulations and optimal technology improves

Delivery scheduled Q3 2023 to Q1 2024

CEO says order shows strategy of renewing the fleet and improving its operating performance as well as belief in the long-term dry bulk fundamentals

Transaction won't impact dividend, company says



